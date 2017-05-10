The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

HUNTERDON, N.J. (AP) -- A self-proclaimed Nazi officially became Isidore Heath Hitler with a name change that took effect this week.

MyCentralJersey.com reported Hitler's name officially changed from Isidore Heath Campbell on Monday, the anniversary of World War II's end in Europe after Germany's surrender.

"It's great. My driver's license is changed over, my insurance, my registration, all that I needed is changed over," he said. "I'm the new Hitler."

He said his initials, I.H.H., stand for "I Hail Hitler," and that he gave a prayer for the Nazis on the day his name officially changed.

Hitler first gained national attention when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, who's named Adolf Hitler Campbell after the Nazi leader.

Hitler said he now wants to regain custody of his four children, who are all named after various Nazis and white nationalist groups.

During a family court hearing for his youngest son, Hitler reportedly entered a New Jersey courthouse dressed in a Nazi uniform.

Court records show Hitler was ordered to seek counseling. But he refused because he says his psychologist was Jewish.