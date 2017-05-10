Accused killer of bicyclist will not stand trial

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

It was supposed to be a fairy-tale ending.

Kevin Adorno, a graphic artist from Connecticut was biking to Miami back in September of 2014. At the end of the trip, he was going to propose to his girlfriend.

But at a Vero Beach McDonalds, he was stabbed to death by a homeless man.

Now, we’ve learned that man, Renee Herrera Cruz, will not stand trial for the crime now.

“The judge recently signed an order finding him incompetent to proceed at this point which means that the criminal process has been placed in a holding pattern," said Assistant State Attorney Steve Gosnell Wednesday.

Investigators said Cruz told them that Adorno was directing other people from his cellphone, to attack him.

In 2015, just before the first anniversary of Adrono’s death, his family came back to the Treasure Coast to complete the ride Kevin could not.

One of Kevin’s brothers said Wednesday that the court decision was too fresh for him to comment. Prosecutors say they’ve kept Kevin's mother in the loop.

“As long has this case has been going on, giving her updates and she knew that this was going to happen before it actually happened," said Gosnell.

Prosecutors say if Cruz is declared competent in the future, he could be tried on the murder charges.

The Adorno family last weekend held its annual bike ride fundraiser in Kevin's honor.