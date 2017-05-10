Local Haitians in fear of possible deportation

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

The phones are ringing at a local Haitian American radio station.

"After an official from immigration said no to renew it but give them a couple of months for them to get out of the country and that's when the phone calls started," said employee James Leger.

Local Haitians are wondering if their Temporary Protection Status" will be ended. The program ends July 22. The Trump administration must decide whether to renew it for another 18 months.

"Husband, wife, a couple with three kids in school and they fear if the TPS is not renewed they will lose their jobs and they are going to lose their house and they have nothing to go back to," said Leger.

The program was put in place after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, giving families a place here to live and work until their country stabilized.

"Some of them lost everything they had in 2010, therefore they have nothing to do go."

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, who was born in Haiti, hopes the program will be renewed.

"The people who are on tps are able to work and I think they contribute about 35 million dollars annually to social security and those individuals will never be able to collect social security because they are on TPS."

The community will be hosting a rally on Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m. on Sapodilla between Banyan Boulevard and Clematis Street.

