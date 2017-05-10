Veteran graduates with the help of service dog

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

One by one, the Palm Beach State College students walked across the stage Tuesday. Nearly 2,700 men, women and one dog.

While the dog didn’t actually graduate, he is the reason someone else did.

“It’s ok to get help. Everyone needs help,” said Daniel O’Neal.

O’Neal is an army veteran. He served 12 years in the military with 2 tours in Iraq. However, it was his first tour in 2004 when O’Neal was injured in a road side bomb. He had shrapnel lodged in the back of his head.

His recovery took weeks. He even went on to complete that second tour. Eventually O’Neal would be medically retired, but moving forward, he faced a major obstacle. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Loud noises startle m,” said O’Neal. “I’m always anxious. Anxiety. I get angry easily.”

The symptoms made going back to school to get his paralegal degree nearly impossible.

“If I couldn’t get someone to go eat lunch with me, I wouldn’t. I would literally starve,” said O’Neal.

That was, until O’Neal decided he would enlist in a different kind of service, his Siberian Husky named Ghost. Ghost became his certified PTSD service dog.

"I was actually motivated to go to the classes and be in school and not miss it,” he said.

Even O’Neal’s teachers noticed the impact

“Ghost is a calming presence in the classroom,” said Robert Van De Velde, a dean at the College. "[Daniel] was exceptional, always participated in class discussions."

So on Tuesday’s momentous occasion, when both O’Neal and Ghost walked across the stage, it proved together O’Neal could achieve his goals.

“I had him there with me so I was like okay I can do this.”

O’Neal is now on to those next goals. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree and eventually law school.

He’s already working part-time at the State Attorney’s Office.