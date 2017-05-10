Senator talks Lake Okeechobee reservoir - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Senator talks Lake Okeechobee reservoir

Story Video: Click here

The view from Irene Gomes’ deck in Jensen Beach hasn’t been this clear in years.

“The water is a beautiful sight and this is what we want to continue seeing," said Gomes.

There are oysters in the water, and piles of others ready to join.

“They’re doing well, plan is to plant sea grass as well. We don’t want this done in vain.”

Gomes owns the Driftwood Motel. Her business was devastated by 2016's "Lost Summer" of toxic algae. She's grateful that after years of talk, action is being taken to move water south of Lake Okeechobee.

Senate President Joe Negron said Wednesday when the Lake rises too high, there will be somewhere else for the excess freshwater to go.

“We’re on our way to not having every third summer or so, flooding our communities with billions of gallons of polluted water," said the Senator.

NewsChannel 5 asked the Senator why now after all these years, did this finally happen?

“I think it really was the voices of the people. All the people who came to Tallahassee, wrote letters that sent emails," was the reply.

The reservoir though won’t appear overnight, but certain work starts now.

We’re going to be getting reports back as soon as July on what the scientists think the best configuration is for the reservoir. We’ve also added 2-feet to 14-feet deep so there’s less land necessary," said Senator Negron.

The Senator says the reservoir should be ready for water in 4 years. Business owners like Irene Gomes ready to see it in action, and hoping that funding for the reservoir, stays with the reservoir.

“We have to do something to make things better. It’s something we’re passing on to our children and grandchildren and future generations," said Gomes.

Even though Governor Scott had not signed off on the budget Wednesday afternoon, Senator Negron says the funds in SB 10 are guaranteed. The next step is to make sure Washington pays its fair share.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.