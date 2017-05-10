Senator talks Lake Okeechobee reservoir

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

The view from Irene Gomes’ deck in Jensen Beach hasn’t been this clear in years.

“The water is a beautiful sight and this is what we want to continue seeing," said Gomes.

There are oysters in the water, and piles of others ready to join.

“They’re doing well, plan is to plant sea grass as well. We don’t want this done in vain.”

Gomes owns the Driftwood Motel. Her business was devastated by 2016's "Lost Summer" of toxic algae. She's grateful that after years of talk, action is being taken to move water south of Lake Okeechobee.

Senate President Joe Negron said Wednesday when the Lake rises too high, there will be somewhere else for the excess freshwater to go.

“We’re on our way to not having every third summer or so, flooding our communities with billions of gallons of polluted water," said the Senator.

NewsChannel 5 asked the Senator why now after all these years, did this finally happen?

“I think it really was the voices of the people. All the people who came to Tallahassee, wrote letters that sent emails," was the reply.

The reservoir though won’t appear overnight, but certain work starts now.

We’re going to be getting reports back as soon as July on what the scientists think the best configuration is for the reservoir. We’ve also added 2-feet to 14-feet deep so there’s less land necessary," said Senator Negron.

The Senator says the reservoir should be ready for water in 4 years. Business owners like Irene Gomes ready to see it in action, and hoping that funding for the reservoir, stays with the reservoir.

“We have to do something to make things better. It’s something we’re passing on to our children and grandchildren and future generations," said Gomes.

Even though Governor Scott had not signed off on the budget Wednesday afternoon, Senator Negron says the funds in SB 10 are guaranteed. The next step is to make sure Washington pays its fair share.