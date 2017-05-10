16-Year-old shot in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

16-Year-old shot in Fort Pierce

A 16-year-old was transported to Longwood Regional Medical Center after a shooting in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department. 

The incident happened in the 1200 block of 29th Street. 

The teen's condition is unknown at this time. 

Police are looking for a black sedan. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.