Massive storage unit break-ins in Martin County

Deputies say more than 140 storage units were broken into, in two separate incidents. The break-ins dating back to last month.

It's unclear what was stolen but was detectives say is clear, these crooks are looking for electronics, guns, and any kind of valuables.

Both incidents happened at Storage Rentals of America in Hobe Sound.

At the Suzanne Drive facility, 85 units were broken into Monday.

On April 18, different location, same story. More than 60 units broken into.

"Who knows who they're going to hit next," says Stephanie Graver who keeps her van at one of the facilities.

Detective Dan Dulac with the Martin County Sheriff's Office is working both cases. It's a new kind of crime he's seeing lately as criminals are eyeing the Treasure Coast.

"More reports heading this way. Seems they started more in the Miami area and they're working North towards Martin County," says Dulac.

He says his deputies are patrolling the area, but he's also asking people to be on the look out and report any suspicious activity.

 

 

 

