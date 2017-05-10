Massive storage unit break-ins in Martin County

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

Deputies say more than 140 storage units were broken into, in two separate incidents. The break-ins dating back to last month.

It's unclear what was stolen but was detectives say is clear, these crooks are looking for electronics, guns, and any kind of valuables.

Both incidents happened at Storage Rentals of America in Hobe Sound.

At the Suzanne Drive facility, 85 units were broken into Monday.

On April 18, different location, same story. More than 60 units broken into.

"Who knows who they're going to hit next," says Stephanie Graver who keeps her van at one of the facilities.

Detective Dan Dulac with the Martin County Sheriff's Office is working both cases. It's a new kind of crime he's seeing lately as criminals are eyeing the Treasure Coast.

"More reports heading this way. Seems they started more in the Miami area and they're working North towards Martin County," says Dulac.

He says his deputies are patrolling the area, but he's also asking people to be on the look out and report any suspicious activity.