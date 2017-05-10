Police warn of men posing as utility workers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The next time you answer your door when someone knocks, think about this next story.

Palm Beach Shores Police say two men posing as utility works pulled off a distraction heist Wednesday of an elderly couple.

"Palm Beach Shores Police advises you to be on the lookout for two white males," the alert said. It was sent out around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. "Masquerading as Rivera beach water department employees," it continued.

Two men in their 40s or 50s, knocked on an elderly couple's door off Lake Drive saying they needed to come inside.

When the woman turned to get her husband, the two men made their way in, insisting to check the water. They lead one victim to the kitchen, the other to the bathroom.

Police say, after less than 10 minutes inside "testing" they left. One of the men taking an engagement ring from the bathroom.

"When we heard that we're like, alright when someone comes to the door don't open it unless we know them," Gabi Powel says, who lives in Palm Beach Shores.

Police say one man was five feet tall, the other six feet tall and heavy set.
 

 

