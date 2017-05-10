Police warn of men posing as utility workers

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

The next time you answer your door when someone knocks, think about this next story.

Palm Beach Shores Police say two men posing as utility works pulled off a distraction heist Wednesday of an elderly couple.

"Palm Beach Shores Police advises you to be on the lookout for two white males," the alert said. It was sent out around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. "Masquerading as Rivera beach water department employees," it continued.

Two men in their 40s or 50s, knocked on an elderly couple's door off Lake Drive saying they needed to come inside.

When the woman turned to get her husband, the two men made their way in, insisting to check the water. They lead one victim to the kitchen, the other to the bathroom.

Police say, after less than 10 minutes inside "testing" they left. One of the men taking an engagement ring from the bathroom.

"When we heard that we're like, alright when someone comes to the door don't open it unless we know them," Gabi Powel says, who lives in Palm Beach Shores.

Police say one man was five feet tall, the other six feet tall and heavy set.

