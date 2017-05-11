Promotional night light becomes fire hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Promotional night light becomes fire hazard

Story Video: Click here

(NBC) - About 37,000 night lights given away as free promotional products are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

RELATED: More recall news

The recall involves luminescent, square-shaped night lights with a round top that glows green when plugged in.

 

AM Conservation Group is aware of 14 reports of the night lights smoking or smoldering.

If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter “H” or “I” followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall.

The night lights were given away individually and in energy conservation kits by various companies from last November through March.

AM Conservation Group can be reached toll free at 866 878-1060 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com.

Courtesy NBC News Channel

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.