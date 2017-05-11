Promotional night light becomes fire hazard

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

(NBC) - About 37,000 night lights given away as free promotional products are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves luminescent, square-shaped night lights with a round top that glows green when plugged in.

AM Conservation Group is aware of 14 reports of the night lights smoking or smoldering.

If the UL label has a number on it beginning with the letter “H” or “I” followed by seven numbers, it is included in this recall.

The night lights were given away individually and in energy conservation kits by various companies from last November through March.

AM Conservation Group can be reached toll free at 866 878-1060 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com.

