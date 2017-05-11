16-Year-old boy shot twice in Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

16-Year-old boy shot twice in Fort Pierce



A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening and transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department. 

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of 29th St. 

The teen was shot twice in the shoulder and hip, but the injuries are not life threatening. 

Police are looking for a black sedan in connection with the shooting.

Officers said they do not know what led to the shooting.

