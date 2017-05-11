Suspect charged in fatal bar shooting near WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect charged in fatal bar shooting near WPB

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a suburban West Palm Beach bar last weekend.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Sunday at 12:28 a.m. at Foster’s Shak located at 2225 Belvedere Rd.

The victim, identified as Mansor Harris, 39, suffered multiple gunshots to his chest and head and died.

The shooter fled the scene after the fatal shooting.

Casey Daniels, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Harris' death, according to a written statement from PBSO Cpl. Eric Davis. 

Daniels was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday. 

He also faces a charge of possessing a firearm/ammuntion by a convicted felon.  A police report says he was released from prison in August 2016.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.