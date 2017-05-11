Suspect charged in fatal bar shooting near WPB

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV Awards salute 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Stranger Things'

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Teen wins Wendy's nuggets for a year by breaking all-time retweet record

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a suburban West Palm Beach bar last weekend.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Sunday at 12:28 a.m. at Foster’s Shak located at 2225 Belvedere Rd.

The victim, identified as Mansor Harris, 39, suffered multiple gunshots to his chest and head and died.

The shooter fled the scene after the fatal shooting.

Casey Daniels, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Harris' death, according to a written statement from PBSO Cpl. Eric Davis.

Daniels was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday.

He also faces a charge of possessing a firearm/ammuntion by a convicted felon. A police report says he was released from prison in August 2016.