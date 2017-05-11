Driver charged in fatal I-95 crash in Martin Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver charged in fatal I-95 crash in Martin Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday that a driver turned himself in after a fatal Interstate 95 crash that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist earlier this month in Martin County.

The wreck happened May 1 on northbound I-95 near mile marker 106 at 8:56 p.m., killing James Michael Hauser of Port St. Lucie.

FHP said the driver, Jason Earl Nichols, turned himself in to the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the deadly wreck.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators traveled to Daytona Beach Shores to interview him and they transported him back to Martin County where he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Nichols was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with Evidence.

FHP said the vehicle was recovered from behind a vacant building in Daytona Beach Shores.
 

