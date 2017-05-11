Raja house arrest hearing scheduled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Raja house arrest hearing scheduled

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja are expected to be in court Thursday afternoon to ask a judge to reevaluate the requirements of his house arrest.

Raja is charged with attempted manslaughter and first-degree murder in the shooting death of Corey Jones on the side of Interstate 95 in October 2015.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 30, however, Raja's defense team has said that date may be unrealistic.

