Woman hit by vehicle in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman hit by vehicle in Lantana

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a woman was injured Thursday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Lantana. 

At 8:32 a.m., Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the pedestrian was hit near Lantana Road and North 13th Street.

When crews arrived, the woman was lying in the road.  She was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center.

 
