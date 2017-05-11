Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

A woman who said she that she forgot she left a child in her car while she shopped is facing child neglect charges, according to Port St. Lucie police.

29-year-old Yessina Torres picked up the 23-month-old boy from a daycare in Stuart and then stopped at a Walmart in Port St. Lucie for pizza and laundry detergent, police said.

During the 24 minutes she was inside the store a woman discovered the child crying and said that she took him from the unlocked vehicle and placed him in her car so he could cool off while she called the police.

Officers said that they later learned Torres had driven the child without a car seat. Police said Torres told them that picking the child up was a "last-minute" arrangement and she didn't have a car seat.

Police said the toddler's parents, who were called to the scene, said Torres picks the child up every day from daycare.

Police arrested Torres and charged her with child neglect.