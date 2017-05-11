VIDEO: Man arrested after two-county chase

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

A Fort Pierce man who was driving a stolen vehicle and who ran red lights and stop signs, forced other drivers off the road and led police on a two-county chase, is in custody, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began in Brevard County around 7:30 Wednesday night when the sheriff's office learned Melbourne police were in pursuit of a Nissan pickup that tried to run over Melbourne police officer.

Sebastian police picked up the pursuit when the Nissan crossed the county line.

The sheriff's office helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle as it traveled a circuitous route.

Near the 700 block of south 27 Ave, the sheriff's office said a deputy was able to place stop sticks in the Nissan's path.

The pickup jumped a curb and crashed into a guardrail at 9th Street SW.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Willie J. Robinson III, jumped an eight-foot wall into the Bradford Place subdivision, entered the garage of a home and into the residence. Confronted by the homeowner Robinson left the house and was stopped by deputies a short time later.

Robinson is facing several charges in Indian River County including felony flee and elude, resisting arrest without violence, reckless driving, burglary and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

He's being held in the Indian River County Jail.