VIDEO: Man arrested after two-county chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Man arrested after two-county chase

Story Video: Click here

A Fort Pierce man who was driving a stolen vehicle and who ran red lights and stop signs, forced other drivers off the road and led police on a two-county chase, is in custody, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began in Brevard County around 7:30 Wednesday night when the sheriff's office learned Melbourne police were in pursuit of a Nissan pickup that tried to run over Melbourne police officer.

Sebastian police picked up the pursuit when the Nissan crossed the county line.

The sheriff's office helicopter tracked the suspect vehicle as it traveled a circuitous route.

Near the 700 block of south 27 Ave, the sheriff's office said a deputy was able to place stop sticks in the Nissan's path.

The pickup jumped a curb and crashed into a guardrail at 9th Street SW.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Willie J. Robinson III, jumped an eight-foot wall into the Bradford Place subdivision, entered the garage of a home and into the residence. Confronted by the homeowner Robinson left the house and was stopped by deputies a short time later.

Robinson is facing several charges in Indian River County including felony flee and elude, resisting arrest without violence, reckless driving, burglary and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

He's being held in the Indian River County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.