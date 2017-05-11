Former officer to remain on house arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former officer to remain on house arrest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja were in court Thursday afternoon asking a judge to reevaluate the requirements of his house arrest.

The judge denied the request to be removed from house arrest but said she would entertain reasonable modifications like mowing the lawn.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting death of Corey Jones on the side of Interstate 95 in October 2015.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 30, however, Raja's defense team has said that date may be unrealistic.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.