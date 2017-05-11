Former officer to remain on house arrest

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja were in court Thursday afternoon asking a judge to reevaluate the requirements of his house arrest.

The judge denied the request to be removed from house arrest but said she would entertain reasonable modifications like mowing the lawn.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting death of Corey Jones on the side of Interstate 95 in October 2015.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 30, however, Raja's defense team has said that date may be unrealistic.

