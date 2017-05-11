Powered paraglider pilot dies in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Powered paraglider pilot dies in St. Lucie Co.

A man operating a powered paraglider died in St. Lucie County Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

48-year-old Arthur Levy of Vero Beach was operating a paramotor, which has a motor and propeller attached to the back of the pilot, when he crashed on South Hutchinson Island, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. near Middle Cove on South Beach, the sheriff's office said.

Levy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it is still investigating the crash.

 

