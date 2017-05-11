Parents: Sex offender coached in baseball league

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Several Okeechobee parents are upset after finding out a convicted sex offender may have been volunteering in youth sports league.

Stevan Suarez was convicted on multiple counts of sexual battery in 2000.

Parent Donna Ramsey says she's seen Suarez coaching kids on multiple occasions in the Okeechobee Citizen Recreation Association baseball league.

"He was the one who actually taught my kids how to throw the ball," says Ramsey.

She never knew Suarez was a sex offender until this week.

The president of OCRA says Suarez was not a volunteer and was only seen at the Okeechobee Sports Complex once with his child.

The Sheriff's Office says it never had issues with Suarez either.

State statutes say restricted sex offenders can't be at a park with children present unless they are there with their own kids.

Suarez does have children.

H, wever parents like Ramsey say she still has concerns. "Notify the parents. Let the parents know if this situation arises. Parents have right to know."

County Commissioners are looking into the situation.