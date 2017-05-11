Parents: Sex offender coached in baseball league - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents: Sex offender coached in baseball league

Several Okeechobee parents are upset after finding out a convicted sex offender may have been volunteering in youth sports league.

Stevan Suarez was convicted on multiple counts of sexual battery in 2000.

Parent Donna Ramsey says she's seen Suarez coaching kids on multiple occasions in the Okeechobee Citizen Recreation Association baseball league.

"He was the one who actually taught my kids how to throw the ball," says Ramsey.

She never knew Suarez was a sex offender until this week.

The president of OCRA says Suarez was not a volunteer and was only seen at the Okeechobee Sports Complex once with his child.

The Sheriff's Office says it never had issues with Suarez either.

State statutes say restricted sex offenders can't be at a park with children present unless they are there with their own kids.

Suarez does have children.

However parents like Ramsey say she still has concerns. "Notify the parents. Let the parents know if this situation arises. Parents have right to know."

County Commissioners are looking into the situation.

