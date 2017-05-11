Haitians rally for Temporary Protective Status - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Haitians rally for Temporary Protective Status

Haitians filled the street in downtown West Palm Beach calling for an extension of Temporary Protective Status granted by the federal government.

A program giving Haitians temporary protective status was put in place after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

People rallied on Sapodilla Ave. between Banyan Boulevard and Clematis Street Thursday to call for President Trump to extend the program set to end on July 22.

"It doesn't matter if we were born in the country that's on the this side of the atmosphere, or if we were born in the country that's right here in the Caribbean Islands, we have to be able to stand together,” said Gabriel Jean Baptiste, a demonstrator at the rally.

The rally was organized by local Haitian radio station WPOM.

WPOM called on people from Miami up to the Treasure Coast to show their support for the president extending the program.

“As Haitians, we only want to show love to each other," said Baptiste.

People chanted “yes to TPS” and “Haitians for Trump” at the rally.

The Trump administration must decide whether to renew the program for another 18 months.

