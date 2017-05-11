Haitians rally for Temporary Protective Status

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Haitians filled the street in downtown West Palm Beach calling for an extension of Temporary Protective Status granted by the federal government.

A program giving Haitians temporary protective status was put in place after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

People rallied on Sapodilla Ave. between Banyan Boulevard and Clematis Street Thursday to call for President Trump to extend the program set to end on July 22.

"It doesn't matter if we were born in the country that's on the this side of the atmosphere, or if we were born in the country that's right here in the Caribbean Islands, we have to be able to stand together,” said Gabriel Jean Baptiste, a demonstrator at the rally.

The rally was organized by local Haitian radio station WPOM.

WPOM called on people from Miami up to the Treasure Coast to show their support for the president extending the program.

“As Haitians, we only want to show love to each other," said Baptiste.

People chanted “yes to TPS” and “Haitians for Trump” at the rally.

The Trump administration must decide whether to renew the program for another 18 months.