Driver charged in fatal I-95 crash in MC

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday that a driver turned himself in after a fatal Interstate 95 crash that killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist earlier this month in Martin County.

The wreck happened May 1 on northbound I-95 near mile marker 106 at 8:56 p.m., killing Michael Hauser James of Port St. Lucie.

FHP said the driver, Jason Earl Nichols, turned himself into the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the deadly wreck.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators traveled to Daytona Beach Shores to interview him and they transported him back to Martin County where he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Nichols was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and tampering with Evidence.

FHP said the vehicle was recovered from behind a vacant building in Daytona Beach Shores.

Story updated to clarify the name of the victim.

