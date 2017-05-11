Lacy Morris' first appearance abruptly ends

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Man dies in freak fire hydrant accident on his birthday

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

31-year old Lacy Morris, the driver accused of driving drunk in the crash that killed Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell, appeared before a judge in Monroe County on Thursday.

It was the first time Morris was able to face a judge since her arrest on April 2 in Broward County. She has since been moved to Miami-Dade and then to a jail in Key West. Her lawyer, Evan Hoffman, argued that she should have had her first appearance 24 hours after her arrest.

But when Morris finally appeared via video link before the judge on Thursday, the hearing was cut short.

Judge Sharon Hamilton first advised Morris about the charges she’s facing.

“Charges: DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage, marijuana less than 20 gram,” Hamilton said.

Morris’ lawyer was not present for the routine hearing.

The judge then asked Morris if she wanted the hearing to continue without her lawyer present. Morris seemed confused by the question.

“I’m not sure until I talk to him,” Morris said.

“Do you want to wait until tomorrow until your attorney can be here?” Hamilton asked.

“Yes,” Morris said.

After only a few seconds the hearing came to an end. The judge advising Morris the hearing would continue Friday at 1 p.m.

Hoffman talked to NewsChannel 5 over the phone after the hearing, saying that he had advised Morris to waive her right to an attorney during her first appearance.

“She’s scared and this all very overwhelming for her,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he had hoped to avoid all this confusion by surrendering Morris in Key West in the first place.

He motioned to reduce Morris’ bond as well as preserving evidence.

“Preserve all blood samples, all evidence,” Hoffman said. “We want to make sure that there’s enough evidence for us to test everything.”

All that is on hold until the hearing can continue on Friday at 1 p.m.