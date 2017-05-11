Local educators condemn state education budget

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Local education leaders and teachers are warning parents, the state education spending proposal that's waiting for Governor Rick Scott's signature, is bad for your child's education.

The governor asked for a 3% increase in spending per student-but only got a fraction of that. Not enough local educators say.



“As a teacher and a parent, we already know what we’ve been doing and I foresee it, unfortunately, only getting worse," says former Teacher of the Year winner in Palm Beach County, Stacey Greenberg.



According to the National Education Administration, Florida ranks 49th when it comes to per capita spending from local and state governments for public K-12 schools.



This minuscule increase won’t help, says Calusa Elementary Principal Dianne Rivelli-Schriber.



“I think what’s happening is they’re not realizing that the cost of living is increasing," Rivelli-Schriber.



Greenberg is an 18-year teaching veteran. She teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Indian Pine Elementary in Lantana.



She, like so many other teachers, buy essential supplies that the current budget can’t afford.



“Hundreds. Hundreds of dollars per year out of pocket," she says.



Teachers can get some for free from Red Apple Supplies.



“The need in our classroom is already tremendous, we only anticipate that if this passes, the need will grow even bigger," says Palm Beach County Education Foundation CEO Christina Lambert.

“Which I’m worried about because teachers could say, okay, I’m done," Greenberg says. "That’s a big fear that I have, is teachers are going to realize how much they put into this and what little we’re getting back.”



It’s possible for the governor to veto some parts of the budget and not others. If this passes, the budget will take effect in July.