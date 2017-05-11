Sober Home Task Force announces more arrests

Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

The money, which the kids had saved for years, totaled at least $500, their mother says.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Patients exploited in a medical lab and treatment center patient brokering scheme in Delray Beach. The Sober Home Task Force announced the arrests of three owners of Impact Q Testing LLC, a medical lab off Atlantic Avenue.

David Remland, Mark DiSimone, and Daniel Kandler are accused of paying out over 200-thousand dollars in kickbacks for patient referrals.

"This marks the first time in the state that any lab officials have been charged with patient brokering by a state agency," said Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County State Attorney.

26 people have been arrested by the Task Force so far. Aronberg said more arrests are on the way.

A bill aimed to regulate substance abuse treatment facilities and add tougher penalties to illegal operators will give law enforcement more tools to stop corruption, starting with cracking down on deceptive marketing practices used to bring in patients from out of state.

"This is the beginning of the vicious cycle, where they lure people in from across the country to Palm Beach County and if they ever leave, they leave in body bags," added Aronberg.

Once the bill is signed into law it will expand prohibitions for patient referrals between treatment providers and recovery residences, expand DCF's authority to regulate and take action against license service providers, and add tougher penalties for patient brokering charges.

"We have the tools and the manpower needed to really put a dent in the corruption in this industry. In fact, we believe we’re starting to turn a corner and in the next year we will see reduction in the number of deaths," said Aronberg.

Legislators allotted 300-thousand dollars in the state budget for the Sober Home Task Force to operate a second year. It still has to be approved by the governor.