Person killed in West Palm Beach crash

One person was killed in a crash in West Palm Beach Thursday. 

The accident happened on Okeechobee Boulevard at Jog Road. 

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies blocked off traffic during the investigation. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

Story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

