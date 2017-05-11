Power of the Pink honors event in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Power of the Pink honors event in Jupiter

NewsChanne 5's Tania Rogers emceed the Power of Pink honors in Jupiter Thursday. 

The event, hosted by Susan G. Komen South Florida, recognizes volunteers, as well as donors and sponsors, and their efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

