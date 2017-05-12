Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash on I-95 NB in Martin County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 95 northbound in Martin County.

FHP says the wreck occurred at 4:26 a.m. near mile marker 105 just before Martin Highway.

At 5 a.m., the left and center lanes of I-95 northbound are closed to traffic.

 

The victim's name has not been released.

