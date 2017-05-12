PBSO looking for suspects who injured deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO looking for suspects who injured deputy

Story Video: Click here

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after deputies chased and exchanged gunfire with armed robbery suspects early Friday morning..

RELATED: Download WPTV app

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an armed robbery at Duggans Pub & Grill located at Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road at 3:57 a.m.

PBSO initially said there was a reported robbery at Foster's Too bar but those details were incorrect.

Deputies then became involved in a pursuit that ended on Church Street and exchanged gunfire with the armed robbery suspects.

A deputy was injured and taken to the hospital and expected to be OK. PBSO clarified and earlier statement that said the the deputy was shot. 

At 6 a.m., multiple personnel are in tactical gear and armed on Church Street, which is closed to drivers.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 1800 Old Okeechobee Blvd. westbound is also closed to traffic. 

There are also deputies in tactical gear along Congress Avenue near Okeechobee Boulevard.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.