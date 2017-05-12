PBSO looking for suspects who injured deputy

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after deputies chased and exchanged gunfire with armed robbery suspects early Friday morning..

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an armed robbery at Duggans Pub & Grill located at Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road at 3:57 a.m.

PBSO initially said there was a reported robbery at Foster's Too bar but those details were incorrect.

NOW: PBSO looking for armed robbery suspects who shot and injured a deputy. Incident started at Foster's Too near FL Turnpike @WPTV — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 12, 2017

Deputies then became involved in a pursuit that ended on Church Street and exchanged gunfire with the armed robbery suspects.

A deputy was injured and taken to the hospital and expected to be OK. PBSO clarified and earlier statement that said the the deputy was shot.

At 6 a.m., multiple personnel are in tactical gear and armed on Church Street, which is closed to drivers.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 1800 Old Okeechobee Blvd. westbound is also closed to traffic.

There are also deputies in tactical gear along Congress Avenue near Okeechobee Boulevard.

#BREAKING big police and deputy presence on Church St. off Okeechobee Blvd. Working to get more info @WPTV #amcrew pic.twitter.com/78cxpTzxpL — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) May 12, 2017