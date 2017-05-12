Man shot, food truck stolen in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, food truck stolen in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said a man was shot and had his food truck stolen early Friday morning. 

Investigators said the shooting and carjacking occurred at 5:26 a.m. at 4065 North Haverhill Rd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. 

 

West Palm Beach police are searching for the stolen food truck, which is described as a blue 2002 Ford F250 with Florida license plate GTPF71. The truck has Elco's Catering written on the side.

Anyone that has information about this case is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department. 

