Man shot, food truck stolen in West Palm Beach

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

West Palm Beach police said a man was shot and had his food truck stolen early Friday morning.

Investigators said the shooting and carjacking occurred at 5:26 a.m. at 4065 North Haverhill Rd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

West Palm Beach police are searching for the stolen food truck, which is described as a blue 2002 Ford F250 with Florida license plate GTPF71. The truck has Elco's Catering written on the side.

Anyone that has information about this case is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.