Woman flips vehicle onto Tri-Rail tracks in WPB

A driver flipped their sport-utility vehicle onto train tracks used by Tri-Rail in downtown West Palm Beach on Friday morning.

Police said a woman was driving on Clematis Street and simply kept driving until she hit the tracks near Tamarind Avenue.

 

The female driver suffered minor injuries in the wreck, which occurred at about 12:30 a.m.

It is not clear if there will be any charges in connection to the wreck 

Police said Tri-Rail service will not be affected Friday morning.

