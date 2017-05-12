Schools warning parents about viral suicide game - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Schools warning parents about viral suicide game

DENVER – At least one school district wants parents to know about a dangerous viral challenge targeting teens.

The so-called "Blue Whale Challenge" is sweeping across social media and getting attention from young people around the world.

The game purportedly encourages participants to harm themselves for at least 50 days and then commit suicide. The challenge apparently even had an app, but it was quickly pulled from Apple’s app store.

Denver Public Schools told our sister station KMGH in Denver that it is aware of the viral challenge, but it has not encountered any student participation. District officials have drafted a letter to parents warning them of the game.

According to a BBC report, an alleged administrator of the challenge pleaded guilty in a Russian court of inciting suicide.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.