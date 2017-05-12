Schools warning parents about viral suicide game

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

DENVER – At least one school district wants parents to know about a dangerous viral challenge targeting teens.

The so-called "Blue Whale Challenge" is sweeping across social media and getting attention from young people around the world.

The game purportedly encourages participants to harm themselves for at least 50 days and then commit suicide. The challenge apparently even had an app, but it was quickly pulled from Apple’s app store.

Denver Public Schools told our sister station KMGH in Denver that it is aware of the viral challenge, but it has not encountered any student participation. District officials have drafted a letter to parents warning them of the game.

According to a BBC report, an alleged administrator of the challenge pleaded guilty in a Russian court of inciting suicide.

