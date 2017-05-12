GM extends warranties - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

GM extends warranties

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) General Motors is extending the warranty on thousands of older cars and SUVs.

It comes after the U.S. government began investigating complaints from owners that the headlights on some vehicles can suddenly go dark.

It turns out the headlight module can fail when exposed to engine heat.

GM has notified dealers it will guarantee headlight control modules for twelve years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Vehicles covered by the increased warranty include certain 2006 to 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazers and GMC Envoys, the 2006 Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy XL, Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT, the 2006 and 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and the 2006 to 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

 

