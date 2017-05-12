GM extends warranties

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) General Motors is extending the warranty on thousands of older cars and SUVs.

It comes after the U.S. government began investigating complaints from owners that the headlights on some vehicles can suddenly go dark.

It turns out the headlight module can fail when exposed to engine heat.

GM has notified dealers it will guarantee headlight control modules for twelve years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Vehicles covered by the increased warranty include certain 2006 to 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazers and GMC Envoys, the 2006 Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy XL, Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT, the 2006 and 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and the 2006 to 2008 Buick LaCrosse.