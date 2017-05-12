West Palm job fair for young adults

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

A big job fair specifically targeted to young adults is scheduled for Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park located at 1501 North Australian Ave. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The city said more than 100 young job seekers and about 50 business owners, corporate hiring managers and agencies will take part in the Young Adult Job and Resource Fair.

Now in its fifth year, the city says the event provides an opportunity for employers to meet some of West Palm Beach’s most motivated and responsible young adults seeking employment opportunities.

Resources will be available for internships, apprenticeships and future career paths.

Guest speakers will include Mayor Jeri Muoio with live entertainment from X102.3’s Reggie Dee.

Participants can register for the event at www.wpb.org or contact Kevin Jones at (561) 822-1413.

