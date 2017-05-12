West Palm job fair for young adults - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm job fair for young adults

ap images ap images

A big job fair specifically targeted to young adults is scheduled for Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park located at 1501 North Australian Ave. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The city said more than 100 young job seekers and about 50 business owners, corporate hiring managers and agencies will take part in the Young Adult Job and Resource Fair.

Now in its fifth year, the city says the event provides an opportunity for employers to meet some of West Palm Beach’s most motivated and responsible young adults seeking employment opportunities.

Resources will be available for internships, apprenticeships and future career paths.

Guest speakers will include Mayor Jeri Muoio with live entertainment from X102.3’s Reggie Dee.

Participants can register for the event at www.wpb.org or contact Kevin Jones at (561) 822-1413.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.