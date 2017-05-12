Go 'Golphin' with the pros

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Story Video: Click here

How would you like to play golf and meet some pro athletes?

An event on the Treasure Coast gives you the chance.

The inaugural 'Golphin with the Pros' takes place Saturday, May 13 at Indian Hills Golf Club in Fort Pierce.

Ishmael Brunson, a former FAU football player, founded the nonprofit 'Sponsor Me, Inc. He is one of the event organizers.

His group has already raised thousands of dollars to get youngsters involved in sports and away from trouble.

"I feel like sports is a way out for some kids and families and I feel like sports, they learn discipline, they learn a lot, and they can turn it into something they could do out in the real world in life," Brunson said.

'Golphin with the Pros' begins at 9 a.m.

Several professional football players are expected to attend.

There will be several activities including a K9 demonstration, kid activities, food and drinks as well as a live DJ.

For more information, click here.