Go 'Golphin' with the pros

How would you like to play golf and meet some pro athletes?

An event on the Treasure Coast gives you the chance.

The inaugural 'Golphin with the Pros' takes place Saturday, May 13 at Indian Hills Golf Club in Fort Pierce.

Ishmael Brunson, a former FAU football player, founded the nonprofit 'Sponsor Me, Inc. He is one of the event organizers.

His group has already raised thousands of dollars to get youngsters involved in sports and away from trouble.

"I feel like sports is a way out for some kids and families and I feel like sports, they learn discipline, they learn a lot, and they can turn it into something they could do out in the real world in life," Brunson said.

'Golphin with the Pros' begins at 9 a.m. 

Several professional football players are expected to attend.

There will be several activities including a K9 demonstration, kid activities, food and drinks as well as a live DJ.

