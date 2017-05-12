Food truck recovered after man shot, carjacked

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Story Video: Click here

West Palm Beach police said a man was shot and had his food truck stolen early Friday morning.

Investigators said the shooting and carjacking occurred at 5:26 a.m. at 4065 North Haverhill Rd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

A co-worker told WPTV the victim was shot in the face and stomach, she says this isn't the first time he was victimized either.

Claudia Arango said about three weeks ago the victim was robbed as he was waiting for a nearby business he serves food at to open.

Arango said the incident happened in the same parking lot where Friday's carjacking occurred.

"We all pray for 'Eddie' to be OK and for us to be safe," Arango said. "I'm a mother of two kids, and I don't want to have this kind of incident."

West Palm Beach police searched for the stolen food truck much of the morning. Around 11 a.m., it was found unoccupied outside the gates of WJNO's radio studios located at 3071 Continental Dr. in West Palm Beach.

No one has been arrested in the case.