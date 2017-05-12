Food truck recovered after man shot, carjacked

West Palm Beach police said a man was shot and had his food truck stolen early Friday morning.
Investigators said the shooting and carjacking occurred at 5:26 a.m. at 4065 North Haverhill Rd.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
A co-worker told WPTV the victim was shot in the face and stomach, she says this isn't the first time he was victimized either.
Claudia Arango said about three weeks ago the victim was robbed as he was waiting for a nearby business he serves food at to open.
Arango said the incident happened in the same parking lot where Friday's carjacking occurred.
"We all pray for 'Eddie' to be OK and for us to be safe," Arango said. "I'm a mother of two kids, and I don't want to have this kind of incident."
West Palm Beach police searched for the stolen food truck much of the morning. Around 11 a.m., it was found unoccupied outside the gates of WJNO's radio studios located at 3071 Continental Dr. in West Palm Beach.