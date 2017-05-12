Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb

Discover the Palm Beaches announced Friday Palm Beach County ranked first in the state for tourism during the month of February.
This announcement follows the state legislature voting Monday on a budget that would reduce the funding for Visit Florida, the state’s tourism planning source.
"The success of tourism and the number of jobs we create every single year, and as we expanded our room inventory and our attractions is a great justification for further investments in tourism marketing," said Jorge Pesquera, Discover the Palm Beaches President and CEO.
Discover the Palm Beaches hosted travel rally day in Lake Worth on May 12, 2017 to announce eight years of record breaking visitation in the Palm Beaches.
100 members of the hospitality industry gathered to highlight the $7.1 billion tourism impact in Palm Beach County.
Lion Country Safari was awarded the providence award for extraordinary contribution to tourism in Palm Beach County.
The state budget bill, including the reduction for Visit Florida, is before Governor Rick Scott.