Man accused of sexual battery in Stuart

Friday, May 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:05:28 GMT
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:31:49 GMT
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:26:10 GMT
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:37:39 GMT
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack. More >>
The Stuart Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery on a person over the age of 12.
Police identified the suspect as Florentino Estrada.
He's accused of approaching his alleged victim outside of an apartment complex May 7 and assaulting her.
The police department said Estrada then took the person to an apartment where there was another assault.
A detective booked Estrada into the Martin County Jail where he's being held on a $25,000 bond.
