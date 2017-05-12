Man accused of sexual battery in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of sexual battery in Stuart

picture by STUART PD

The Stuart Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery on a person over the age of 12.

Police identified the suspect as Florentino Estrada.

He's accused of approaching his alleged victim outside of an apartment complex May 7 and assaulting her.

The police department said Estrada then took the person to an apartment where there was another assault.

A detective booked Estrada into the Martin County Jail where he's being held on a $25,000 bond.

