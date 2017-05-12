ICE arrests more than 1,000 suspected gang members

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's most recent anti-gang operation has ended with more than 1,300 people arrested across the country.

ICE calls it the largest gang roundup in its investigative branch's history.

The six-week operation was led by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit and included federal, state and local law enforcement.

Of the 1,378 total arrests, 1,095 were either members of or affiliated with a gang. Targeted gangs included the Bloods, the Crips, the Sureños and MS-13.

MS-13 is a gang from El Salvador that has more than 10,000 active members in the U.S. alone. Last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called out MS-13 specifically when announcing the Justice Department would be cracking down on gangs.

The 283 people who did not claim a gang affiliation were arrested by officials for either criminal or administrative charges.

More than two-thirds of the people arrested by ICE are U.S. citizens.

While the majority of the arrests were for federal or state criminal charges, 280 were arrested for what the ICE calls "administration immigration violations."

Besides the arrests, law enforcement officials also seized firearms and various narcotics including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine during the operation.

