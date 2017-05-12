Man missing/endangered in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man missing/endangered in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are trying to locate 27-year-old Matthew Gaines.

They consider him missing and endangered.

Gaines is 5-foot-11 with a medium build.

Police said his head is shaved and his beard is longer than it appears in photos they distributed.

Anyone with information should call Det. Chris Trapasso (561) 243-7888 ext 2414 or the police department's non-emergency line: (561) 243-7800.

