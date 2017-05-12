Gov. Scott signs bill for reservoir

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Governor Rick Scott has signed a bill into law that aims to reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St Lucie River.

The bill provides money to create a reservoir south of the lake to store water.

Instead of an original proposal to take agricultural land from the Glades community, lawmakers came up with a plan to build the reservoir only on state land.

Farmer Stewart Stein says the original bill would have been bad for his business in South Bay.

"Would have took 2 farms that I manage," says Stein.

After taking an aerial tour south of Lake Okeechobee, Gov. Scott signed a revised version of Senate Bill 10.

When completed the reservoir will store enough water to fill 12,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Once constructed, it is expected to reduce harmful discharges to prevent algae blooms like the ones many experienced last summer.

"Good for all of us. Good for our wildlife. It's good for our agriculture industry. This is good for our state," Gov. Scott said.

He said another piece to the puzzle is fixing the Herbert Hoover Dike. "Very important to me that we get the dike fixed."

The US Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of reinforcing the dike to be completed by 2025.

Governor Scott wants to secure state dollars to speed up repairs.

"I'm going to continue to work with our legislature to make sure we help jumpstart this with $200 million. We're going to make sure this money is allocated," Scott said.

That's something everyone in the Glades can get on board with.