The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's recalled by Mikawaya

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Ram pickup air bags can fail in rollover; 1 death reported

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police have arrested a relative in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy after a murder indictment from a grand jury, Boynton Beach police said.

The U.S. Marshals South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Adeline Edwards at 426 N.W. 13th Ave.

Kalobe Williams died Christmas Eve 2016 about a week shy of his first birthday.

He suffered blunt force trauma to the rear of his head, police said.

Following repeated interviews, Edwards, who is Williams's aunt, admitted hitting the child several times Dec. 23, police said.

Police have charged her with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

1/2...Aunt of 11-month-old charged with his murder. Kalobe Williams suffered blunt force trauma to head on Dec. 23. Died early next day. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 12, 2017