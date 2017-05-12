Boynton police: Aunt charged with nephew's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police: Aunt charged with nephew's death

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Police have arrested a relative in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy after a murder indictment from a grand jury, Boynton Beach police said.

The U.S. Marshals South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Adeline Edwards at 426 N.W. 13th Ave.

Kalobe Williams died Christmas Eve 2016 about a week shy of his first birthday.

He suffered blunt force trauma to the rear of his head, police said.

Following repeated interviews, Edwards, who is Williams's aunt, admitted hitting the child several times Dec. 23, police said.  

Police have charged her with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

