How many people rent rooms, don't pay bed tax? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

How many people rent rooms, don't pay bed tax?

The Palm Beach County Tax Collector has asked county commissioners to create a more comprehensive bed tax to make it easier to collect on short term rentals-services like Airbnb.

If you rent a room or a house out, you have to pay taxes just as hotels do. It's a 6 percent tax.

Last year the county collected $47 million.

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon said there are only a few renters that actually pay the bed tax.

The problem is enforcing it is a cumbersome task.

What she's asking commissioners to do is start the conversation so the county doesn't miss out on possible revenue.

"We're really trying to make this ordinance clearer, more easily understood by the public,' Gannon said.

She estimates it could take between six and nine months to get a measure passed.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.