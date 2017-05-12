How many people rent rooms, don't pay bed tax?

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

The Palm Beach County Tax Collector has asked county commissioners to create a more comprehensive bed tax to make it easier to collect on short term rentals-services like Airbnb.

If you rent a room or a house out, you have to pay taxes just as hotels do. It's a 6 percent tax.

Last year the county collected $47 million.

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon said there are only a few renters that actually pay the bed tax.

The problem is enforcing it is a cumbersome task.

What she's asking commissioners to do is start the conversation so the county doesn't miss out on possible revenue.

"We're really trying to make this ordinance clearer, more easily understood by the public,' Gannon said.

She estimates it could take between six and nine months to get a measure passed.