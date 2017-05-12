Man shot, killed in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, killed in West Palm Beach

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.

It happened around 4:35 at 5th Street and Division Avenue.

Police have not yet identified the victim and did not give any suspect information.

If you know something you are urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-548-TIPS.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

