WATCH: Officer-involved shooting update

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will update the media on the officer-involved shooting that happened in Jupiter this afternoon. 

EARLIER STORY:

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jupiter Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Military Trail. 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on scene. 

It's unclear if anyone is injured. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

 
