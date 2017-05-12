Deputy-involved shooting briefing

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Story Video: Click here

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jupiter Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Military Trail.

Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said during a media briefing that this incident is linked to an armed robbery that occurred earlier at Duggans Pub & Grill at Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

Bradshaw said the suspect, 46-year-old Philip Oshea who fled and carjacked a woman, was found in Jupiter.

According to the sheriff, Oshea has an extensive history and was wanted in North Carolina.

The three deputies involved in the shooting are Ok and on administrative leave, said the sheriff. A K-9, Kasper, was shot and is undergoing surgery, but is expected to survive.

