Deputy-involved shooting briefing

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jupiter Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Military Trail.

Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said during a media briefing that this incident is linked to an armed robbery that occurred earlier at Duggans Pub & Grill at Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road.

Bradshaw said the suspect, 46-year-old Philip Oshea who fled and carjacked a woman, was found in Jupiter.

According to the sheriff, Oshea has an extensive history and was wanted in North Carolina.

The three deputies involved in the shooting are Ok and on administrative leave, said the sheriff. A K-9, Kasper, was shot and is undergoing surgery, but is expected to survive.
 

 
