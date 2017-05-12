AC companies say price of refrigerants way up

Story Video: Click here

Tom Donohue is used to the temperatures going up around this time of year.



Right now, he says his AC repair company 'Major Tom's', and others, are really feeling the heat.



Soon enough, so may your wallet.



“It could hurt the little guy in a bad way,” he says. “Somebody is making a lot of money though. It's not us, believe me.”



Donahue says almost overnight the cost of refrigerant, which is crucial to function of AC units, has gone up big time.



“One vendor that we buy refrigerant from...the cost went up three times in one day,” he says.



But why? Donahue says your guess is as good as his.



“We’ve called our suppliers, our sales rep, nobody knows,” he says.



The bottom line for you the consumer, don't be surprised if that next AC repair bill is a little higher, as costs will be passed down to you.



“We’ve just about doubled what we were charging before,” Donohue says. “If their prices go up, it trickles down to the consumer, and unfortunately they are the ones who always get hurt in something like this.”



If the trend continues it could put some smaller companies out of work.



“The people that they service may not be able to afford it.”



Donahue says with no answers from manufacturers so far, he's not sure how long the trend will last.