Suspect in deputy-involved shooting killed

The suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred early Fridaymorning at Duggans Pub & Grill at Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road was shot and killed Friday afternoon during a shootout with deputies, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Military Trail.
Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said during a media briefing that 46-year-old Philip Oshea who fled from the earlier incident and carjacked a woman, was found in Jupiter.
According to the sheriff, Oshea has an extensive history and was wanted in North Carolina.
Oshea was fatally shot by PBSO deputies during the confrontation.
The three deputies involved in the shooting are Ok and on administrative leave, said the sheriff. A K-9, Kasper, was shot and is undergoing surgery, but is expected to survive.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, according to Bradshaw.