Loxahatchee man found wandering recovering well

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Story Video: Click here

Dave Stewart, the Loxahatchee man embraced by the community earlier this week, is doing much better his family says.

On Tuesday, Loxahatchee resident Clint Berryhill found Stewart wandering around barefoot and and disoriented.

Stewart has stage 4 throat cancer, and had been undergoing intense chemotherapy treatments.

Berryhill posted a picture of Stewart to Facebook that went viral, leading to an outpouring of support from members of the community.

Stewart’s niece Lisa Flagg, who lives in New Jersey, tells News Channel 5 all the tests doctors have performed on her uncle are coming back positive.

She says doctors think his mental state was either from dehydration or the chemo medications.

There are 2 fundraisers set up for Stewart - one later this month and another in June.

In addition, The American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Western Palm Beach County has donated 2 Jet Blue airline tickets to Flagg so her family can come visit him.

The society is also donating items for the upcoming fundraiser.