Loxahatchee man found wandering recovering well

Dave Stewart, the Loxahatchee man embraced by the community earlier this week, is doing much better his family says.

On Tuesday, Loxahatchee resident Clint Berryhill found Stewart wandering around barefoot and and disoriented.

Stewart has stage 4 throat cancer, and had been undergoing intense chemotherapy treatments.

Berryhill posted a picture of Stewart to Facebook that went viral, leading to an outpouring of support from members of the community.

Stewart’s niece Lisa Flagg, who lives in New Jersey, tells News Channel 5 all the tests doctors have performed on her uncle are coming back positive.

She says doctors think his mental state was either from dehydration or the chemo medications.

There are 2 fundraisers set up for Stewart - one later this month and another in June.

In addition, The American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Western Palm Beach County has donated 2 Jet Blue airline tickets to Flagg so her family can come visit him. 

The society is also donating items for the upcoming fundraiser.

