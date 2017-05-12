September trial date set for Kimberly Lucas

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Story Video: Click here

We now know the start date for the first degree murder trial of Kimberly Lucas.



Lucas is the Jupiter woman charged with killing her former partner's 2-year-old daughter back in 2014.

While Lucas was not in court Friday, Judge Charles Burton nevertheless set September 14 as the start date for her trial.



Prosecutors say they will be seeking the death penalty.

That resulted in a delay in the trial start date over the last year, while the new death penalty law made its way through the court system.



“Every time we have to come to court, every time we have to rehash what happened, it's reliving that day and that's very difficult,” says Jacquelyn Jamason, the mother of the 2 -year-old girl, Elliana.



Jamason says Friday’s decision to set a trial date is bringing her family a little closer to justice.



“It’s wonderful to finally have resolution…a little bit anyway. Something to look forward to.”



Attorneys in the case say the trial should take about a month.



Lucas' attorneys have already said they plan on pursuing an insanity defense in this case.