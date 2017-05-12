Lacy Morris pleads not guilty

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Story Video: Click here

31-year old Lacy Morris appeared before a judge again on Friday in Monroe County, pleading not guilty on all charges in the April 8 crash that killed Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell.

Morris is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage and possession of marijuana.

Morris completed her first appearance 10 days after her arrest in Broward County. Morris’ first appearance on Thursday was cut short after Morris said she wanted her lawyer, Evan Hoffman, to be present for the hearing.

On Friday Hoffman was in the courtroom as the judge read the charges.Hoffman told NewsChannel 5 he has filed a motion to reduce her bond, which currently is $170,000.

He said much of the details of the case have yet to be revealed.

“Remember there are still a lot of results and tests that we haven’t even seen yet,” Hoffman said.

Morris’ blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was more than double the legal limit, according to the police report.

The toxicology report of Braswell and Officer Bernenda Marc, who was seriously injured in the crash, have not been released yet.

Hoffman also wants to contest the marijuana charge against Morris, saying the cannabis that was found in the car could have been the passenger’s.

“Unless they can proof that it was her possession or that she constructively possessed it, it’s not going to be a sufficient case for them to move forward on,” Hoffman said.

He’s also making sure Morris’ blood was tested correctly.

Her arraignment is scheduled for June 1 but Hoffman said that might not even happen since they already filed a plea.

At the courthouse in Plantation Key, one of the Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies told NewsChannel 5 he knew Braswell personally.

Dave Campbell said Braswell was his instructor at the Broward County Police Academy.

“Very good instructor,” Campbell said. “Trained so that you were ready when you hit the street.”

He had one word to describe her.

“Hardcore,” Campbell said. “Right to the bone. No slacking. You never got to slack with her.”

Campbell learned about Braswell’s death from the news and couldn’t believe it.

“I was shocked,” Campbell said. “We’re one big family.”